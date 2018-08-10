BRF sees potential bidders for 'all' Argentine assets - CFO

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said there are potential bidders for “all” of its Argentine assets, an executive told reporters in a conference call on Friday to discuss second-quarter earnings.

Chief Financial Officer Lorival Luz refused to say whether BRF would consider dividing up the assets which include businesses selling poultry and processed food products as well as a beef slaughtering unit. The sale of the Argentine assets is part a divestment plan to raise 5 billion reais ($1.30 billion) and cut debt. ($1 = 3.8394 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)