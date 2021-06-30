Brazil's BRF pledges net zero carbon emissions by 2040

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA is seen in the headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian chicken and pork processor BRF SA aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040, management said on Wednesday, as the company joins rivals like JBS SA with similar sustainability goals.

The announcement was made during an environmental, social, and governance event hosted by Chief Executive Lorival Luz and Grazielle Parenti, the company’s vice president for corporate affairs and sustainability.

“We know it is not going to be an easy trajectory,” said Luz. “A goal of this magnitude demands participation of the entire supply chain.”

BRF executives reiterated a commitment to track 100% of grains purchased from the Amazon and Cerrado regions by 2025, a move aimed at avoiding suppliers linked to deforestation.

BRF, the world’s biggest chicken exporter, also said cutting emissions would involve using more energy from renewable sources.

BRF aims to get about 50% of its energy from renewable sources like wind and solar by 2030, up from about 3% currently, Parenti said.