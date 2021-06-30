Brazil's BRF joins rivals in making 2040 zero carbon pledge

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian meat processor BRF SA on Wednesday pledged to slash its net carbon emissions to zero by 2040, seeking to elevate environmental standards in a bid to attract investments and better manage risk.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA is seen in the headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

By announcing the new goal, BRF joins rivals like JBS SA, Marfrig and Minerva with similar sustainability goals.

The move is part of a plan to triple the size of the company by 2030, an effort that will require investments of 50 billion reais ($10.04 billion), executives said.

“The climate agenda is fundamental in the management of risk,” said Chief Financial Officer Carlos Moura. That agenda is driving regulatory changes, he said.

“We know it is not going to be an easy trajectory,” said Chief Executive Lorival Luz. “A goal of this magnitude demands participation of the entire supply chain.”

Grazielle Parenti, the company’s VP for corporate affairs and sustainability, said in an interview that BRF lagged Brazilian peers in announcing net zero targets because it was waiting to nail down clear commitments to the goal.

During a presentation, Parenti reiterated the company’s goal to track 100% of grains purchased from the Amazon and Cerrado regions by 2025, a strategy aimed at avoiding suppliers linked to deforestation.

BRF, which processes pork and chicken and sells in 117 countries, said also it would launch a line of products that will be totally carbon free this year, but declined to go into detail.

The company also pledged to cut emissions by sourcing about 50% of its energy from renewable sources like wind and solar by 2030, up from about 3% currently.

($1 = 4.9816 reais)