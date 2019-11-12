Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2019 / 4:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRF mulls acquisitions in Turkey to grow in-country production

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, said it would consider acquisitions in Turkey as part of a strategy to grow production in the country and remain a leading food company in the halal world.

Patricio Rohner, vice-president of international operations, told a press conference on Tuesday the company accounts for about 12% of production in Turkey, adding BRF aims to grow that to 20%. He did not provide a timeline for the plans. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below