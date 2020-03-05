UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF gets 15 permits for meat exports to Oman

(Adds details from statement, sales to halal market)

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the world’s largest chicken exporter, has received 15 permits to export meat products from Brazil to Oman as it aims to strengthen its position in the Middle East market, the company said on Thursday.

The Brazilian food processor said in a statement it would be able to export up to 5,000 tonnes of food products per month to Oman, where it has had a commercial presence since the 1980s.

Oman is part of the lucrative halal market, which buys food according to Muslim dietary requirements. BRF’s net operating revenue from halal food sales totaled 2.2 billion reais ($475 million) in the fourth quarter.

BRF, which has a 12% share of the global poultry market, said plants approved to export to Oman are located in six Brazilian states.

($1 = 4.6273 reais)