Brazil's BRF to furlough 5,600 employees in four plants -statement

SAO PAULO, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian poultry exporter BRF SA said on Wednesday the company would furlough 5,600 employees in four production units in Brazil’s southern region due to a nationwide truckers’ strike in May.

Employees of units in Chapecó and Concórdia, in the state of Santa Catarina, and Lajeado and Serafina Correa, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, will be furloughed for periods varying between 10 and 30 days, the company said in a statement.

According to BRF’s website, the company employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft)