Brazil's BRF settles U.S. class action suit for $40 million: filing

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA are seen in the headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA BRFS3.SA said on Friday the company has settled for $40 million a U.S. class action suit against certain executives, according to a securities filing.

The settlement closes all pending claims that may be brought by persons or entities that acquired American Depositary Receipts of the company between April 4, 2013 and March 5, 2018, the filing said.