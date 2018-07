SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Minerva SA, South America’s largest beef exporter, does not intend to acquire rival BRF SA or the company’s assets, an executive said on Tuesday.

Buying BRF or its assets, including those in Argentina which were put on sale last month, “is not part of the business plan,” Minerva Chief Executive Fernando Galletti de Queiroz told reporters on the sidelines of an agribusiness conference in São Paulo. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)