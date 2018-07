SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said in a securities filing on Monday that it had hired the investment banking units of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA to advise it on the sale of its Argentine assets.

BRF also said that it had retained Morgan Stanley to advise the company on the sale of certain operations in Europe and Thailand. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)