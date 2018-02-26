FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Brazil's BRF chairman calls board meeting after funds request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The chairman of Brazilian food processor BRF SA, Abilio Diniz, said on Monday he is calling an extraordinary meeting of the board for March 5, after a request by pension funds over the weekend.

Pension funds Petros and Previ, the two largest BRF shareholders, asked Diniz to schedule the meeting to discuss their request to replace the firm’s entire board of directors following its worst annual results ever.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

