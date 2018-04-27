FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Petros, Previ give BRF's board leeway to start turnaround

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Pension funds Petros and Previ, which proposed the overhaul of the board of Brazilian food company BRF SA after problems including its involvement in a food safety scandal, vowed not to interfere with the work of new directors.

Speaking in a conference call on Friday, executives of both Previ and Petros said they are long-term investors in the food processor, adding they believe the new board will work diligently to diagnose the problems and propose solutions after BRF posted two straight annual net losses. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

