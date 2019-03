SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian food company BRF SA has elected Lorival Luz as its new global chief executive replacing Pedro Parente, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The decision is effective from June 17, the filing said, adding Parente will remain chairman of the board to complete his two-year term in that capacity through April 2020. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)