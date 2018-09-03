FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Agriculture
September 3, 2018 / 1:08 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Brazil's BRF names Elcio Ito as CFO -filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA has named Elcio Ito as chief financial officer replacing Lorival Luz, who had held the role on an interim capacity, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The board, which approved Ito’s appointment at a meeting on Aug. 31, also named Leonardo Dallorto as the company’s vice-president of integrated planning and hired Rubens Pereira as vice-president of strategy, management and innovation. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.