Brazil's BRF names Elcio Ito as CFO -filing

SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA has named Elcio Ito as chief financial officer replacing Lorival Luz, who had held the role on an interim capacity, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The board, which approved Ito’s appointment at a meeting on Aug. 31, also named Leonardo Dallorto as the company’s vice-president of integrated planning and hired Rubens Pereira as vice-president of strategy, management and innovation. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrea Ricci)