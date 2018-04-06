Brazil's BRF says Diniz remains chairman

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said it has received no communication regarding the resignation of Abilio Diniz as chairman of the company, according to a securities filing late on Thursday.

In a letter sent to BRF by Diniz, the businessman told the company that he was still in talks with certain shareholders aimed at negotiating names for the election of new members to the board, the filing said.

Diniz told BRF no agreement had been made with the concerned shareholders until 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, adding it is thus premature to disclose any information to the market, the filing said.

Petros and Previ, the pension funds which hold a combined 22 percent stake in BRF, are pushing for the dissolution of BRF’s board after the company posted its worst-ever annual result in 2017.

In official communications with BRF, Petros and Previ said they continue to support a list of new board members unveiled on Feb. 24.

An extraordinary board meeting is scheduled for April 26 to elect a new board. (Reporting by Ana Mano)