Brazil's BRF shareholders confirm Parente as chairman in board overhaul

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazil’s BRF SA elected Pedro Parente as chairman on Thursday, part of a broad board overhaul targeting a turnaround at the food company in the wake of a food safety probe that caused plant closures, an export ban and a fierce boardroom rift.

Parente, who is currently chief executive of oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said if confirmed on Thursday he would stay on at Petrobras but resign from the board of stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)