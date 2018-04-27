FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 27, 2018 / 3:21 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Brazil's BRF shareholders confirm Parente as chairman in board overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazil’s BRF SA elected Pedro Parente as chairman on Thursday, part of a broad board overhaul targeting a turnaround at the food company in the wake of a food safety probe that caused plant closures, an export ban and a fierce boardroom rift.

Parente, who is currently chief executive of oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said if confirmed on Thursday he would stay on at Petrobras but resign from the board of stock exchange operator B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcão. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.