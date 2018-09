RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken processor BRF SA said on Monday it had wrapped up a shakeup in its executive ranks with the naming of a new vice president for quality, research and development and sustainability.

The world’s biggest chicken exporter tapped Neil Peixote, who has worked at Kraft Foods and Mondelez International, to replace Fabricio Delgado for the role, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Christian Plumb)