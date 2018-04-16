New board of Brazil's BRF likely to keep top executives -sources

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Top executives at Brazilian food processor BRF SA are likely to stay in charge after a new board is elected this month, three people close to the matter said, in a sign of confidence from key shareholders that they can pull off a turnaround at the struggling food company.

"The current management is not to blame for its predicament," said one of the sources on condition of anonymity. "The current team has a clear vision of what needs to be done."