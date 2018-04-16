FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 16, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

New board of Brazil's BRF likely to keep top executives -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Top executives at Brazilian food processor BRF SA are likely to stay in charge after a new board is elected this month, three people close to the matter said, in a sign of confidence from key shareholders that they can pull off a turnaround at the struggling food company.

“The current management is not to blame for its predicament,” said one of the sources on condition of anonymity. “The current team has a clear vision of what needs to be done.” (Reporting by Aluísio Alves and Ana Mano Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.