UPDATE 1-Board, management of Brazil's BRF not to blame for trouble -ex-chairman

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - The board and management of BRF SA are not to blame for the company’s role in a food safety scandal and mismanagement of feed inventories that led to two straight years of net losses, the former chairman said on Friday.

Abilio Diniz, who was replaced as chairman of the world’s largest poultry exporter on Thursday, said he complied with his mandate to help reposition and grow the company internationally through acquisitions.

“During the first three years everything went well,” said Diniz, who still owns 4 percent of the company through investment vehicle Península.

Fallout from a food safety investigation in Brazil over the past year led to plant closures and a ban on BRF’s chicken exports to the European Union, which he conceded “had a devastating effect.”

“The difficulties faced by the firm would have occurred with any board and with any management,” he said, adding that some countries took advantage of the scandal to shut out Brazilian meat exports in a bid to renegotiate prices.

BRF will have to work to reopen these markets, Diniz said.

The former executive also said Península is a long-term investor in BRF, declining to say whether it would maintain its stake after his exit from the board.

During Diniz’s five-year stint on the board, BRF shares lost about 40 percent of their value.

BRF shareholders on Thursday elected Pedro Parente, the chief executive of oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA as chairman, trusting his track record of cool-headed leadership amid crisis to help turn the company around.

Diniz, who said he will not be personally involved in choosing a new CEO for BRF after the resignation of José Drummond, said the company is prepared to resume growth.

"He was under a lot of pressure," Diniz said of Drummond's resignation amid a weeks-long battle for control of the board.