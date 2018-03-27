Brazil's BRF sends around 3,000 workers on 30-day paid leave

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - BRF SA, Brazil’s largest chicken processor, said on Tuesday the company will send around 3,000 workers on a 30-day paid leave.

The measure will take effect on May 7 at its Capinzal, Santa Catarina-based plant, according a statement.

The decision came as BRF deals with the fallout from a food safety investigation into whether its top managers colluded to evade food safety checks.

The company said it is sending workers on leave “due to the need to adjust production planning.”

Only workers involved in chicken processing will be affected by the measure, the company said.

Earlier in March more than 1,000 BRF workers were placed on leave at its Mineiros plant, one of the units involved in the food safety investigation.

The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry also temporarily interrupted production and certification of BRF’s poultry exports to the European Union this month.

BRF shares were down more than 36 percent year-to-date at 23.23 reais. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)