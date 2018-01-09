UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF launches Kidelli discount brand

(Adds details from call, quote)

SAO PAULO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA launched a new brand called Kidelli aimed at cost-conscious buyers, venturing into the discount market that represents about a third of the country’s processed food sales, an executive said on Tuesday.

Some 14 products will be sold under the brand, which will be primarily distributed at cash-and-carry outlets, the company’s vice president for Brazil, Alexandre Almeida, told reporters during a conference call.

The launch of the discount brand follows the lifting of antitrust restrictions last July, which has allowed BRF to target a segment that grew during the country’s recession, he said.

Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade lifted brand limits that had been established in 2011 at the time it approved the merger of Sadia and Perdigão that created BRF SA.

“Kidelli will compete in a market which registered robust growth in the last few years,” Almeida said. He called the launch an opportunity, but declined to give any sales or margin guidance related to the launch.

Kidelli products will cost 15 percent less than the average of more traditional brands in the market, Almeida said.

The new brand will have a sales force independent from BRF’s leading Sadia and Perdigão brands, the company said.

Shares were virtually unchanged in late morning trading at 39.14 reais after the announcement. Shares have risen 8.55 percent this year.

The launch will help BRF, Brazil’s largest chicken exporter, reduce idle capacity at its Brazilian plants and will allow it to compete again with regional brands on a national scale after the end of the antitrust restrictions.

The processing effort will involve using leftover raw materials from its existing factories, Almeida said, reiterating previous remarks from management. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Frances Kerry)