Brazil's BRF taps new executives

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF SA has hired three new executives, the food company said in a securities filing on Friday, deepening its corporate shakeup since Pedro Parente became chief executive last month.

Earlier this month, Parente, formerly at state-controlled oil company Petrobras, announced a major restructuring that includes asset sales in Argentina, Europe and Thailand, operational changes and securitization of receivables.

Sidney Manzaro, who worked for BRF between 2005 and 2015, returns to the company as executive vice president of the Brazilian market. Vinícius Guimarães Barbosa, who spent 25 years at Anheuser-Busch Inbev, will hold a position as vice president of operations, while the lawyer Bruno Ferla will be responsible for the institutional, legal and compliance vice presidency. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)