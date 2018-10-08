FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 3:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BRF CEO Parente says COO Luz to succeed him

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Pedro Parente of Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA said on Monday that current Chief Operating Officer Lorival Luz would succeed him in the CEO role.

Parente told investors and analysts after a presentation in Sao Paulo that he will still participate in the company’s strategic decisions after the succession, with a spokeswoman saying that Parente would remain as BRF chairman. No time frame for the transition was given. (Reporting by Ana Mano Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
