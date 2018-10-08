FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BRF aims to return to historic margins, cut debt -presentation

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA aims to reverse a drop in profit margins by 2019 and return to historic margin levels by 2020, according to an investor presentation released on Monday.

The company is also targeting net debt levels of 1.5 to 2 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), but gave no time frame to meet that target, according to the presentation released for its BRF Day investor event in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Ana Mano Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

