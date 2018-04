(Corrects first paragraph to say furlough will begin at both plants in May, not April)

SAO PAULO, April 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA said in a statement on Wednesday it would be place workers from its Rio Verde and Carambeí plants on paid leave from May 14 and May 21, respectively.

The company did not say how many workers would be affected by the measure, nor did it say how long the leave would last. (Reporting by Ana Mano)