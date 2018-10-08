UPDATE 1-Brazil's BRF eyes brand shift, halal in turnaround plan

(Adds executive comments, context)

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker BRF SA aims to reverse a string of poor results through actions including brand repositioning, financial discipline and increased production in the Gulf, management said during a presentation on Monday.

The plan aims to reverse a drop in profit margins by 2019, return to historic margin levels by 2020 and grow them further starting in 2021, according to the executives hosting the presentation for the BRF Day investor event in São Paulo.

“A reversal of the margin drop is fundamental for us in the year of 2019,” Chief Executive Pedro Parente told investors and analysts during his presentation.

The world’s largest chicken exporter posted heavy losses in the second quarter, its most recent results, after being hit by a European Union trade embargo related to a food inspection scandal. It was the first results since a management shakeup aimed at turning around the company and the third consecutive quarterly loss.

BRF said it is repositioning its health-focused flagship Sadia brand in the domestic market, where it derives about 50 percent of its revenue, to cater to wider audiences.

It also reiterated a focus on financial discipline as it presses on with efforts to raise 5 billion reais ($1.33 billion) through asset sales, Chief Operating Officer Lorival Luz said.

An increase in halal meat production in Muslim markets of the Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia, is also part of the strategy, said Patricio Rohner, vice president for Halal markets.

Among other targets, the company plans to reverse a ban affecting 12 of its plants by the European Union after the European Commission found deficiencies in Brazil’s health inspection services.

BRF is also seeking to reduce to net debt levels to between 1.5 to 2 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), but gave no time frame to meet that target.

BRF executives noted conditions to resume dividend payments include the ability to raise return on invested capital above the costs of capital, higher margins and lower leverage. ($1 = 3.7513 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)