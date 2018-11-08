Brazil's BRF expects binding offers for 3 bln reais of assets next month -executives

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA has received 14 non-binding offers for its Argentine assets and eight for assets based in Thailand and Europe, as it presses on with plans to raise cash and reduce leverage, executives said on Thursday.

Speaking on a conference call after releasing third-quarter results, executives said they expect to receive binding offers for the assets by Dec. 15. Proceeds from divestitures are expected to reach 3 billion reais ($806 million), they said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernard Orr )