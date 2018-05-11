Brazil's BRF faces headwinds amid high feed costs, trade bans

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - The price of animal feed continued to rise in the second quarter, which increased production costs for Brazil’s BRF SA, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said on Friday during a discussion of the food company’s quarterly results.

Luz said the firm faces a tough operating environment, citing trade bans imposed by Russia and Europe on Brazilian meat products, which prompted the company to send workers on paid leave at five plants. Additional measures to tailor capacity to demand could be announced if the European Union officially confirms a ban on 12 BRF plants previously authorized to export to the bloc, he said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)