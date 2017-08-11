Brazil's BRF readies discount brand as antitrust restrictions end

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA will launch a discount brand aimed at the domestic market, executives said on a Friday conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

The launch of the new brand comes as Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade lifts restrictions established in 2011, when it approved the merger of Sadia and Perdigão, creating BRF SA.

The new brand will be aimed at a niche representing some 30 percent of the Brazilian processed food market, executives said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)