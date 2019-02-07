Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Brazil's BRF rules out additional asset sales -CEO

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA will not pursue additional asset sales after falling short of reaching a target of 5 billion reais ($1.34 billion) from divestitures and other initiatives to raise cash, management said on Thursday.

After announcing the sale of units in Europe and Thailand to Tyson Foods Inc. for $340 million, the company said asset sales had been completed and it will now consider partnering with other firms to operate overseas units, Chief Executive Pedro Parente said on a conference call.

$1 = 3.7216 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely

