Brazil's BRF says COVID-19 outbreaks may disrupt operations at some of its plants

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA, believes that outbreaks of the COVID-19 respiratory disease in different regions of Brazil can potentially disrupt operations, an executive said on Monday.

During a presentation to discuss strong first quarter results, BRF’s Chief Executive Lorival Luz added that BRF sees a recession and new consumer trends amid the global pandemic affecting demand. He said the impact on the company’s sales stemming from the health crisis will be more evident in second-quarter results. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)