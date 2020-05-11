Healthcare
May 11, 2020 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BRF says COVID-19 outbreaks may disrupt operations at some of its plants

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processor BRF SA, believes that outbreaks of the COVID-19 respiratory disease in different regions of Brazil can potentially disrupt operations, an executive said on Monday.

During a presentation to discuss strong first quarter results, BRF’s Chief Executive Lorival Luz added that BRF sees a recession and new consumer trends amid the global pandemic affecting demand. He said the impact on the company’s sales stemming from the health crisis will be more evident in second-quarter results. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below