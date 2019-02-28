Brazil's BRF to recognize one-off $214-mln loss linked to asset sales -CEO

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA will recognize an additional one-off 800 million reais ($214.15 million) loss related to recent asset sales due to foreign exchange variations, Chief Executive Pedro Parente told analysts on Thursday.

Parente didn’t elaborate on when the loss would be recognized.

In an earnings statement on Thursday, the company had already recognized a 2.5 billion reais non-recurring loss related to the sale of certain business units in Argentina, Thailand and Europe, which were divested below book value.