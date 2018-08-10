FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 2:24 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

BRF sees lifting EU chicken ban difficult in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest chicken processor, BRF SA, said a ban imposed by the European Union on its meat exports will be difficult to reverse in the short term, according to management remarks on a conference call with analysts on Friday.

At the end of May, the European Commission excluded 12 of BRF’s Brazil-based plants from the list of establishments licensed to export to the bloc. Last quarter, BRF’s international division reported sales volumes decreased by 13.7 percent due mainly to trade bans imposed by the EU and Russia. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

