BRF's Saudi plant to help country produce 60% of its chicken locally

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest chicken processor BRF SA said it will help Saudi Arabia achieve the goal of producing 60% of its chicken locally, with management noting a recent announcement to build a factory there is a key step in that direction.

During a conference call on Friday to discuss third-quarter results, BRF managers said a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Saudi Arabia in October helped the government of that country to see Brazil as “a partner”. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)