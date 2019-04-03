Brazil's BRF says it can sell 200,000-300,000 tonnes more pork to China

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF said on Wednesday that Brazil will step up pork exports to China where the swine fever outbreak is a “transformational event” for the global meat industry.

BRF Chief Executive Pedro Parente said at a conference in São Paulo that additional supplies from Brazil to China would depend on plants in Brazilian states other than Santa Catarina getting certified. He said Brazil could sell an additional 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes of pork per year to China. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Richard Chang)