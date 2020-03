SAO PAULO, March 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA reported a 121% surge in fourth-quarter net income on Tuesday, to 690 million reais ($154 million), on strong international and domestic sales.

BRF also reported adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income - of 1.413 billion reais in the latest quarter, an almost 68% rise from a year earlier.