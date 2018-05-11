Brazil's BRF loses 114 mln reais in Q1, misses consensus

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian food company BRF SA on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss of 114 million reais ($32.11 million), missing a consensus estimate for net income of 14.99 million reais, as the company continued to reel from fallout from a food safety scandal that prompted trade bans and led it to reduce production capacity.

BRF, Brazil’s largest chicken processor, also missed a consensus estimate for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit, which came in at 783 million reais, some 7 percent below forecast. ($1 = 3.5506 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)