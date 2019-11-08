Brazil's BRF posts higher Q3 earnings, beating analysts' forecasts

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest chicken processor BRF SA posted third-quarter net income of 446 million reais ($109 million) on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates for 171.35 million reais.

Strong demand for meat helped the food company keep its upward momentum, it said.

BRF said adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income - came in at 1.6 billion reais last quarter, also beating analysts’ estimates of 1.190 billion reais. ($1 = 4.1004 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey)