Consumer Goods and Retail
November 8, 2019 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BRF posts higher Q3 earnings, beating analysts' forecasts

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest chicken processor BRF SA posted third-quarter net income of 446 million reais ($109 million) on Friday, beating analysts’ estimates for 171.35 million reais.

Strong demand for meat helped the food company keep its upward momentum, it said.

BRF said adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income - came in at 1.6 billion reais last quarter, also beating analysts’ estimates of 1.190 billion reais. ($1 = 4.1004 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below