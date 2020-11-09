Brazil's BRF posts Q3 profit of $40.61 mln

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA reported net profit of 218.7 million reais ($40.61 million) for the third quarter, slightly above analysts’ expectations, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, totaled 1.13 billion reais in the quarter, the company said. ($1 = 5.3858 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)