August 10, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-expected loss on strike, trade bans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest chicken processor BRF SA on Friday posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss under pressure from various trade embargoes and a truckers’ strike in May.

BRF said in a securities filing it lost 1.574 billion reais in the second quarter, wider than the 545.12 million real net loss expected by analysts, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.

BRF said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating performance, fell 47 percent to 373 million reais, below analysts’ estimates of 420.47 million reais. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
