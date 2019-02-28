Brazil's BRF posts wider-than-expected Q4 net lost of $569 mln - filing

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor BRF SA posted a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday as trade embargoes, fallout from a food safety investigation and Brazil’s feeble economy thwarted management’s efforts to turn the firm around.

In a securities filing, the world’s largest chicken exporter said it lost 2.125 billion reais ($568.64 million) in the final quarter of the year, its second consecutive quarterly shortfall. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a 170.52 million real ($45.64 million) net loss for the period. ($1 = 3.7370 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano)