MEDIA LINK- Indonesia's BRI secures US$1 billion in foreign loans amid economic uncertainty-The Jakarta Post

May 15 (Reuters) - Amid global economic uncertainty, state-owned lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) has secured a foreign loan commitment worth US$1 billion for the year 2020, the Jakarta Post reported.

BRI obtained the commitment in a club loan scheme from 10 regional banks across Asia, Europe and the United States. BRI will earmark the loan for strengthening its liabilities structure while increasing its net stable funding ratio, maintaining foreign exchange liquidity and preparing sources of funding for credit expansion. Souce link: here

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Fanny Potkin)