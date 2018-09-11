UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,290 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HIKMA: A U.S. appeals court on Monday invalidated Acorda Therapeutics Inc patents covering its multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra, opening the door for generic competition for Acorda's flagship product. * RYANAIR: German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on Monday called a 24-hour strike affecting all Ryanair flights out of Germany on Wednesday to push its demands in talks with the Irish carrier on wages and work conditions. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as the dollar was boosted by expectations U.S. interest rate will rise this month and by worries the Sino-U.S. trade war could escalate. * OIL: Oil was steady on Tuesday, supported by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's petroleum industry. * The UK blue chip index closed flat at 7,277.70 points on Monday as it gave up early gains after the pound rose sharply on comments by the European Union's Brexit negotiator, while mid-cap packaging company RPC surged on news of takeover talks with private equity firms. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Murgitroyd Group PLC MURG.L Full Year 2018 Earnings EU Supply PLC EUSPP.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L Q1 2019 Earnings Harworth Group PLC HWG.L Half Year 2018 Earnings JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Vectura VEC.L Half Year 2018 Earnings Hilton Food Group HFG.L Half Year 2018 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)