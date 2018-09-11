FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 11

    Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 11 points at 7,290 points on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers. 
    * HIKMA: A U.S. appeals court on Monday invalidated Acorda
Therapeutics Inc patents covering its multiple
sclerosis drug Ampyra, opening the door for generic competition
for Acorda's flagship product. 
    * RYANAIR: German pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on
Monday called a 24-hour strike affecting all Ryanair
flights out of Germany on Wednesday to push its demands in talks
with the Irish carrier on wages and work conditions.
  
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as the dollar
was boosted by expectations U.S. interest rate will rise this
month and by worries the Sino-U.S. trade war could
escalate.
    * OIL: Oil was steady on Tuesday, supported by looming U.S.
sanctions against Iran's petroleum industry.  
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat at 7,277.70 points on
Monday as it gave up early gains after the pound rose sharply on
comments by the European Union's Brexit negotiator, while
mid-cap packaging company RPC surged on news of takeover talks
with private equity firms.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Murgitroyd Group PLC     MURG.L   Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 EU Supply PLC            EUSPP.L  Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Ashtead Group PLC        AHT.L    Q1 2019 Earnings 
 Harworth Group PLC       HWG.L    Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 JD Sports Fashion PLC    JD.L     Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Cairn Energy PLC         CNE.L    Half Year 2018 Earnings 
 Vectura                  VEC.L    Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Hilton Food Group        HFG.L    Half Year 2018 Earnings
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
