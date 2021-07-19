Bridgepoint set to price London listing at 300-350p a share - bookrunner

July 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bridgepoint is expected to price its initial public offering between 300 and 350 pence, a bookrunner on the listing said Monday, giving it a valuation of up to 2.88 billion pounds ($3.97 billion).

Books were multiple times over-subscribed, bookrunner Morgan Stanley said of the IPO, which Bridgepoint announced earlier in July as it seeks to raise money to support its growth plans amid a boom in M&A activity across the sector.