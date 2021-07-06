Private equity firm Bridgepoint confirms listing plan

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Bridgepoint said on Tuesday it would list on the London Stock Exchange to raise 300 million pounds ($416.82 million) to support its growth plans.

Bridgepoint said it intends to offer its shares on the premium segment with a free float of at least 25% of its share capital, and expects to be eligible for the FTSE UK stock indices.

Bridgepoint, which focuses on mid-sized deals of up to 1 billion euros, was formed in 2000 after a management buyout of NatWest’s private equity arm.

The firm’s investments include Asia-inspired dining chain Itsu, cycle retailer Wiggle, and Burger King’s France and UK outposts.