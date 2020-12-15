Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Blank-check acquisition firm Bridgetown Holdings Ltd is considering a potential merger with Indonesian e-commerce firm PT Tokopedia, Bloomberg News reported here on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bridgetown, which is backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Richard Li, could not be immediately reached for comment, while Tokopedia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)