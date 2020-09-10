Another senior female exec at Bridgewater spars over equal pay- WSJ

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Karen Karniol-Tambour, director of investment research at Bridgewater Associates, has complained to the hedge fund’s management after learning she has been paid less than some male counterparts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Karniol-Tambour made a formal complaint to Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio and Chief Executive Officer David McCormick, asserting that men with similar or lesser responsibilities have been paid more, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2ZqXclg)

She has worked at Bridgewater, the world’s largest hedge fund, since 2006, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Bridgewater and Karniol-Tambour did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Bridgewater’s former co-CEO, Eileen Murray, filed a lawsuit against the firm in July, saying it was withholding up to $100 million in deferred compensation because she publicly disclosed her gender discrimination dispute with the firm. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)