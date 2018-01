BRIEF-1-800-Flowers.com Inc Reports Q2 Earnings Per Share $1.06

Jan 31 (Reuters) - 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc:

* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR ITS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q2 REVENUE $526.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $527.4 MILLION

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.4 PERCENT

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $1.13 BILLION - TO - $1.15 BILLION​

* SEES ‍SHARE IN A RANGE OF $0.62 - TO - $0.64 PER DILUTED SHARE​ FOR 2018

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 FREE CASH FLOW IN A RANGE OF $30.0 MILLION - TO - $40.0 MILLION​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.46, REVENUE VIEW $1.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: