April 9 (Reuters) - 1000MERCIS SA:

* ANNOUNCES CANCELLING FOR 260,388 SHARES DETAINED BY COMPANY

* AFTER CANCELLATION, CAPITAL WILL BE COMPOSED OF 2,858,656 SHARES, WORTH EUR 285,865.60 Source text: bit.ly/2JyZzc8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)